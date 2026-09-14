Controversial internet personality and comedian Charleston White has been arrested in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge as a woman who says she was involved with White has separately come forward with serious allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

White, 49, was taken into custody by the Hollywood Police Department on Saturday, September 12, and booked into the Broward County Jail.

According to jail records cited by multiple outlets, White faces one misdemeanor count listed as “Touch or Strike/Battery.” His case was initially listed as pending trial with a $0 bond while awaiting review by a judge.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not yet been publicly detailed by authorities, and police have not publicly identified an alleged victim. As a result, it has not been officially confirmed that White’s arrest stems from the allegations that surfaced on social media around the same time.

Those allegations came from a woman using the Instagram handle @realkaypretty, who publicly accused White of abusing her and posted photographs that she said showed injuries and property damage.

“I’ve stayed quiet long enough,” the woman wrote in a lengthy social media statement dated September 12.

She alleged that White had punched her in the face and attempted to force her out of a residence where they had been staying together. She further accused him of subjecting her to physical, mental, emotional and financial abuse and alleged that he had taken money, jewelry, clothing and other belongings from her.

“He has disrespected me for the last time and I won’t stand for it anymore,” she wrote.

The woman also shared images that appeared to show injuries as well as damage to a door, cabinet and window. The allegations remain unproven, and authorities have not publicly established whether the images or accusations are connected to White’s current battery case.

The arrest adds another legal issue for White, whose provocative commentary about Hip Hop, street culture, crime and other public figures has helped him build a sizable following online while repeatedly generating controversy.

White was previously arrested in Texas in October 2024 on charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty. He denied the animal-cruelty allegation. He was arrested again in the Fort Worth area in February 2025 on aggravated-assault charges and later claimed those charges were dropped.

His history with the criminal justice system stretches back considerably further. As a teenager, White was incarcerated for his involvement in a robbery during which another participant fatally shot a man. Following his release, White eventually became involved in youth outreach and founded Helping Young People Excel, an organization focused on steering young people away from crime.

More recently, White has turned his controversial online persona into a comedy career.

He is currently scheduled to perform Wednesday, September 16, at the Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida. It remains unclear whether his latest legal situation will affect that appearance.

For now, White’s Florida case remains in its early stages. An arrest and criminal charge are allegations, not a finding of guilt, and no conviction has been reported in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the abuse accusations made publicly against White remain separate allegations unless and until authorities confirm they are connected to the September 12 arrest.