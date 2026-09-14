Chicago Rapper Bloodhound Q50 Murdered in Gas Station Shooting

Chicago rapper Bloodhound Q50 was killed in a shooting on Sunday in the Fuller Park neighborhood of the city. He was ambushed at a gas station. Surveillance cameras show multiple shooters dropping a barrage of bullets into the car.

Bloodhound Q50 suffered gunshots to the chest and shoulder but was later pronounced dead. Just last month, Q50 released his new project, Get Back or Die Trying.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cook Country medical examiner confirmed his identity.

FULL BLOODHOUND Q50 FOOTAGE PUT TOGETHER 💥 pic.twitter.com/P2Vzl8xyh0 — Lil Jeff Daily 🐍 (@Vroyallday) September 14, 2026

Aftermath of the shooting that killed Bloodhound Q50



He was driving a Tesla that stopped at a gas station on 42nd and Wentworth in Chicago. RIP 🙏 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ZulHg1EiX1 — Algovich (@Algovich_) September 13, 2026

In response, Bloodhound Q50’s mother is clapping back at trolls celebrating the murder, stating “Somebody momma gone be crying like me.”