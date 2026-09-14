DJ Akademiks has sparked another heated hip-hop conversation after criticizing Kendrick Lamar’s appearance on Jhené Aiko’s new song, “So Good.”

The collaboration arrived September 11 as part of Aiko’s new album, Westside Whimsy. During a livestream discussing the project, Akademiks questioned how naturally Kendrick fit the song’s smoother sound and pointed toward Drake’s history of sliding comfortably into similar records.

Akademiks was SPEECHLESS while listening to Kendrick’s ABYSMAL verse on Jhene Aiko’s song and says Kendrick is one of the worst rappers to get on an r&b and sing to the b!tches 😭 pic.twitter.com/OtbLLU1XcT — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 13, 2026

That critique quickly expanded beyond one feature. Fans began revisiting the different standards applied to Drake and Kendrick, especially when either artist experiments outside his strongest musical lane. Some argued that Drake receives far more scrutiny despite maintaining his position as the era’s most commercially dominant rapper.

🚨👀 DJ Akademiks Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Feature On Jhené Aiko’s “So Good” 😭



DJ Akademiks gives his honest reaction to Kendrick Lamar appearing on Jhené Aiko’s new song “So Good” and he had A LOT to say about Kendrick’s approach to R&B collaborations. 😅



🗣️ DJ Akademiks:… pic.twitter.com/knMFBg7nzp — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) September 14, 2026

The early streaming numbers added fuel to Akademiks’ discussion. “So Good” opened at No. 22 on Spotify’s daily U.S. chart with approximately 576,000 domestic streams. Its total opening counter reached roughly 1.20 million streams.

Jhené Aiko’s new single with Kendrick has already dropped out of the US Spotify Top 50 after spending just one day in the top 50 chart 📉📉📉 pic.twitter.com/5pILyg0cIh — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 13, 2026

Momentum slowed significantly on the second day. The track generated around 403,000 U.S. streams and fell to No. 63, removing it from Spotify’s domestic top 50. Social media users immediately debated whether the sharp decline reflected average listener interest, with some labeling its early performance a chart “flop.”

The record still found a strong audience elsewhere, rising to No. 1 on Apple Music’s R&B chart and showing that its reception varied across platforms.

Akademiks’ criticism also revived discussion about Kendrick’s recent guest appearances, including his work on Playboi Carti’s 2025 album. Rumors that Kendrick may take additional shots at Drake on an upcoming AZ Chike project have kept their 2024 battle hovering over every new verse.

For Kendrick, even a mellow R&B collaboration now arrives with expectations, streaming analysis and lingering rap-war politics attached.