Today marks the 53rd birthday of one of Hip Hop’s most treasured lyricists, Nas.

Born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones on September 14, 1973, in Brooklyn and raised in the Queensbridge Houses in Queens, Nas has spent more than three decades building a legacy as one of the greatest MCs to ever touch a microphone. From the beginning, he established himself as a prodigious talent—a sharp battle rapper with a poet’s pen and an unmatched ability to translate the realities of life in Queensbridge into rhyme.

Long before the world heard Illmatic, there was “Live at the Barbeque.”

Nas’ explosive 1991 appearance on Main Source’s classic posse cut introduced the young MC, then known as Nasty Nas, to a much wider Hip Hop audience. His unforgettable verse immediately established him as a newcomer worth watching and helped generate the buzz that eventually led to his deal with Columbia Records.

Three years later, Nas delivered Illmatic.

Released in 1994, the 10-track masterpiece brought together an elite production lineup that included DJ Premier, Large Professor, Pete Rock, Q-Tip and L.E.S. With records including “N.Y. State of Mind,” “The World Is Yours,” “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park),” “One Love” and “It Ain’t Hard to Tell,” Nas painted a cinematic portrait of Queensbridge through vivid storytelling, street observation and some of the sharpest lyricism Hip Hop had heard.

Illmatic has since become one of the culture’s most celebrated albums and a measuring stick for generations of MCs who followed.

But Nas’ story didn’t stop with his debut.

His sophomore album, It Was Written, arrived in 1996 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, expanding his audience with records such as “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” featuring Lauryn Hill and introducing another chapter of Nas through his Escobar persona.

From there came I Am… and Nastradamus in 1999, Stillmatic in 2001, God’s Son in 2002, Street’s Disciple, Hip Hop Is Dead, Life Is Good and NASIR, among other projects. His legendary battle with Jay-Z also became one of the defining lyrical confrontations in Hip Hop history, producing records that are still dissected and debated decades later.

Then, at an age when many rappers are simply celebrating their old catalogs, Nas started another run.

His partnership with producer Hit-Boy resulted in six albums between 2020 and 2023, the King’s Disease trilogy and Magic trilogy. King’s Disease earned Nas the first Grammy Award of his career, winning Best Rap Album in 2021 nearly three decades after his introduction to the game.

That late-career run reinforced something Hip Hop had known for years: longevity and elite lyricism don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Beyond the booth, Nas has grown into an entrepreneur, investor and cultural figure whose influence stretches well beyond music. But through all of the different chapters, the foundation has remained the same—the words.

From the teenage MC who shook up “Live at the Barbeque” to the Queensbridge poet who created Illmatic, battled some of Hip Hop’s best and then found another creative gear three decades into his career, Nas has built a catalog that few MCs can match.

At 53, God’s Son remains a student of the craft, an elder statesman of the culture and, most importantly, still an MC.

Happy Birthday to Nasty Nas, Nas Escobar, God’s Son and one of the greatest lyricists in Hip Hop history.

Salute to Nas on his 53rd birthday from The Source Magazine.