GRAMMY Award-winning icon and D’USSÉ Cognac founder JAŸ-Z closed the European leg of his milestone JAŸ-Z30 tour this week at Stade de France in Paris, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his acclaimed album Reasonable Doubt.

The performance brought fans from around the globe together for a celebration of JAŸ-Z’s influential catalog and featured special appearances from GRAMMY Award-winning icons Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake.

D’USSÉ Cognac continued the celebration following the performance, hosting the official JAŸ-Z30 afterparty at Manko Paris. VIP guests from music, culture and fashion gathered for the event, including DJ Khaled, Tim Weatherspoon, Damson Idris, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Larenz Tate, Rhuigi, Diamond Mahone and Duckie Confetti.

Guests enjoyed premium pours of D’USSÉ and signature cocktails, including the campaign’s official CODE30 serve, as the celebration marked another major moment for the JAŸ-Z30 tour.