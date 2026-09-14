Lil Durk Releases Statement Following Acquittal: ‘Against all odds, we’re stronger together’

Lil Durk has released a statement following his acquittal on all charges in his murder-for-hire trial. Sharing an image of his legal team online, Durk wrote: Against all odds, we’re stronger together. Allah doesn’t make mistakes. I feel all the love and positive energy. Now let me be free to help save our kids and bring unity back to our communities.”

A Los Angeles jury found the Grammy-winning Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, not guilty on all counts Friday, September 11, following three days of deliberations. The 33-year-old was acquitted of federal charges including murder-for-hire, stalking and conspiracy connected to the deadly 2022 ambush targeting Quando Rondo.

THE JURY HAS FOUND LIL DURK NOT GUILTY pic.twitter.com/fGqyTAo6UO — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 12, 2026

The case centered on an August 2022 shooting near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles that prosecutors said was retaliation for the 2020 killing of Durk’s close friend and fellow rapper King Von. Quando Rondo survived the attack. His cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, was killed.

Akademiks reacts to The jury finding Lil Durk NOT GUILTY on all charges pic.twitter.com/L2eNdiEoeY — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 12, 2026

Federal prosecutors built their case around the allegation that Durk financed the operation and used his position within Only The Family to facilitate the attack. They argued his money, influence and resources helped put the alleged revenge plot into motion.

Brian Steel goes 2-for-2 after representing both Lil Durk and Young Thug. pic.twitter.com/uOCtG6Fwls — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 12, 2026

Durk’s defense spent the trial attacking that connection. His attorneys argued he had no knowing involvement in the shooting and placed responsibility on former assistant Kavon Grant, who testified against Durk after reaching a plea agreement. The defense portrayed Grant as an unreliable witness who independently used Durk’s resources while attempting to shift responsibility onto the rapper.

Crowd reaction outside the federal courthouse after Lil Durk was found NOT GUILTY in his murder-for-hire trial 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQF6jdExTg — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) September 12, 2026

The jury ultimately rejected the government’s case against Durk.

The outcome was different for co-defendants David “Browneyez” Lindsey and Deandre “OTF Dede” Wilson. Both were convicted of stalking and conspiracy while joining Durk in being acquitted of the primary murder-for-hire charge.

The blockbuster trial became a spectacle outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse, drawing crowds of supporters wearing “Free Durk” shirts along with celebrity appearances from Ye and Machine Gun Kelly.