Macklemore says his removal from the remaining U.S. dates of Ed Sheeran’s “Loop Tour” came after several stadium operators threatened to shut the tour out of their venues over his public support for Palestine.

Macklemore says Ed Sheeran and his team decided to remove him from tour due to his comments in support of Palestine, after Kraft Group rallied stadium owners and gave Ed an ultimatum:



“[Ed] told me that the words ‘Free Palestine’ and the image of the Palestinian flag were… pic.twitter.com/NQneebKFDh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2026

The rapper addressed the decision in a lengthy Instagram statement posted Monday, September 14. According to Macklemore, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft spearheaded the pressure campaign as the tour prepared to visit Gillette Stadium, which is owned by the Kraft Group.

Macklemore released a statement after being dropped from the Ed Sheeran's tour.



"I’m not sure how to start this. So I’m going to speak from the heart and share the truth. Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from The Loop Tour."



🧵👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/Kuq5dYD0R8 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 14, 2026

Macklemore alleged that Kraft contacted Sheeran directly and “rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

P!nk responds to backlash after she shared a post labelling Macklemore as “anti-Israel” for spreading awareness about Palestine:



“Last Sunday I reposted somebody else's post about

Macklemore's set at Ed Sheeran's show. It said things in words I didn't write, and I wouldn't have… pic.twitter.com/tAixSCFTRG — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2026

That alleged ultimatum placed Sheeran, his touring operation and hundreds of thousands of ticket holders in the middle of an escalating political fight. Messina Touring Group confirmed that multiple venues were unwilling to host concerts featuring Macklemore, creating the possibility that entire shows could be canceled if he remained on the bill.

Macklemore has been dropped from Ed Sheeran’s tour by promoters following his calls for a free Palestine on stage. pic.twitter.com/7tLHLv51HI — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) September 14, 2026

Macklemore also described the situation as a direct challenge to Sheeran’s stated “I don’t take sides” position. He said Sheeran expressed concern that pro-Palestinian imagery during the performances had upset some fans. Macklemore argued that neutrality during widespread violence reflects a fundamental disconnect from the human cost unfolding in Gaza.

The Seattle artist has made Palestinian solidarity a visible part of his recent work and live performances, placing him among the most outspoken mainstream American musicians addressing the crisis. That stance has now carried a major professional consequence, with the remaining U.S. concerts moving forward without him.

Still, Macklemore redirected attention away from the artists and the business dispute surrounding the tour. In closing his statement, he emphasized that “the victims are the Palestinian people.”