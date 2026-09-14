Mexican Independence Day celebrations brought huge crowds into the streets of New York and Chicago, filling both cities with music, dancing, cultural pride and a few headline-making political moments.

Mexico’s fight for independence is the triumph of a people determined to shape their own future.



Today, I was proud to be the first New York City Mayor to march in Sunset Park’s Mexican Independence Day Parade alongside a community that has fostered cultural pride across… pic.twitter.com/kZ30Q03IbF — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 14, 2026

In Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani became the first sitting New York City mayor to march in the neighborhood’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, according to the mayor’s office. Mamdani walked alongside participants dressed in traditional attire as spectators cheered from the sidewalks.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani gets his grand marshal sash ahead of the kickoff of the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Sunset Park pic.twitter.com/mhXv1zhnqO — Adam Daly (@AdamDalyNews) September 13, 2026

Following the celebration, Mamdani shared a message recognizing the contributions Mexican New Yorkers have made to the city and the role the community will play in shaping its future. His appearance gave the annual neighborhood gathering a historic City Hall presence.

Viva México! 🇲🇽🇲🇽



Honored as always to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with my Sunset Park neighbors. Now, more than ever, being able to show up bravely to celebrate our neighborhood's vibrancy is a cherished thing. Our Sunset Park community is so alive, today and every day! pic.twitter.com/vHiOGahZJM — Alexa Avilés (@CMAlexaAviles) September 13, 2026

Chicago’s 55th annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade delivered another massive showing in Little Village. Thousands gathered along the route for elaborate floats, marching groups, Aztec dancers, performers and waves of Mexican flags. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were among the elected officials participating in the festivities.

This year’s theme, “United We Ride: Stronger Than Ever,” carried added meaning following the noticeably smaller crowds seen in 2025, when concerns surrounding immigration enforcement kept some families home and disrupted several Mexican Independence Day events across the Chicago area.

The stronger turnout transformed 26th Street into a packed celebration of heritage, family and community resilience. Political expression also became part of the visual landscape. Videos from the parade showed what appeared to be a Trump-inspired effigy, along with a flag reading “FUCK ICE.”

Those images circulated online and drew criticism from people who felt the partisan displays pulled attention away from the cultural celebration. For many attendees, immigration policy remains deeply connected to the daily experiences of Chicago’s Mexican community.

Across both cities, the crowds delivered a clear message: Mexican identity, history and influence remain essential parts of New York and Chicago.