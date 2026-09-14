Mexican Independence Day celebrations brought huge crowds into the streets of New York and Chicago, filling both cities with music, dancing, cultural pride and a few headline-making political moments.
In Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani became the first sitting New York City mayor to march in the neighborhood’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, according to the mayor’s office. Mamdani walked alongside participants dressed in traditional attire as spectators cheered from the sidewalks.
Following the celebration, Mamdani shared a message recognizing the contributions Mexican New Yorkers have made to the city and the role the community will play in shaping its future. His appearance gave the annual neighborhood gathering a historic City Hall presence.
Chicago’s 55th annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade delivered another massive showing in Little Village. Thousands gathered along the route for elaborate floats, marching groups, Aztec dancers, performers and waves of Mexican flags. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were among the elected officials participating in the festivities.
This year’s theme, “United We Ride: Stronger Than Ever,” carried added meaning following the noticeably smaller crowds seen in 2025, when concerns surrounding immigration enforcement kept some families home and disrupted several Mexican Independence Day events across the Chicago area.
The stronger turnout transformed 26th Street into a packed celebration of heritage, family and community resilience. Political expression also became part of the visual landscape. Videos from the parade showed what appeared to be a Trump-inspired effigy, along with a flag reading “FUCK ICE.”
Those images circulated online and drew criticism from people who felt the partisan displays pulled attention away from the cultural celebration. For many attendees, immigration policy remains deeply connected to the daily experiences of Chicago’s Mexican community.
Across both cities, the crowds delivered a clear message: Mexican identity, history and influence remain essential parts of New York and Chicago.