The NFL wasted no time turning Week 1 into a full-blown scoring festival. With only Monday Night Football remaining, the league is averaging 50.0 combined points per game, putting the opening week on pace to become the highest-scoring of the Super Bowl era.

Chicago delivered the loudest performance of the weekend, overwhelming Carolina 59-37 in the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history. Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns as the Bears repeatedly tore through the Panthers’ defense. Chicago also rushed for six scores during the 96-point shootout.

Sunday’s 13 games combined for 693 total points, averaging 53.3 points per game, making it the highest-scoring Week 1 Sunday in NFL history pic.twitter.com/tdeQu30e2o — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2026

John Harbaugh made an immediate statement in his debut as New York Giants head coach. The Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 on Sunday Night Football, powered by Jaxson Dart’s three touchdown passes and a controlled second-half performance.

Winners and losers of NFL Week 1 🏈 pic.twitter.com/zttVB7AIL1 — SportsGully (@thesportsgully) September 14, 2026

Minnesota’s afternoon took a dramatic turn when Kyler Murray suffered a concussion against his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Carson Wentz entered and sparked the Vikings with three touchdown passes. Minnesota scored 29 unanswered points on its way to a 39-22 comeback victory.

Detroit provided another wild finish. The Lions surrendered a 21-0 third-quarter advantage against New Orleans before escaping with a 31-30 overtime win. The Saints had an opportunity to steal the game, but their two-point conversion attempt failed.

The Rams are the only winless NFC West team after Week 1 pic.twitter.com/SYWZCsTuT4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

Running backs also claimed a major share of the Week 1 spotlight. Jahmyr Gibbs handled 34 touches and produced 186 yards from scrimmage. Derrick Henry powered Baltimore with 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his Ravens debut.

Seattle opened with a 13-10 victory over New England, while San Francisco beat the Rams 27-7 in Melbourne. Buffalo, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Arizona, Cincinnati, the Jets, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh also started the season with wins.

Week 1 closes Monday night when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos.