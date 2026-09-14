STARZ is bringing P-Valley back for one final dance. The critically acclaimed drama from creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall will premiere its nine-episode third and final season with two new episodes Friday, December 4.

Alongside the season announcement and first teaser, Hall shared an emotional letter to fans, reflecting on the journey that began when she started writing the story in 2009. “There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels. Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come.”

Hall said she chose to end the series on her own terms, calling it “the rarest honor a showrunner can have in today’s industry.” She also thanked STARZ, the cast, crew and fans for supporting the series and its portrayal of Black, queer and femme talent.

The final season returns viewers to The Pynk as the newly opened Promised Land Casino brings money and mayhem to Chucalissa. Uncle Clifford, played by Nicco Annan, looks to expand her empire, while Roulette, portrayed by Gail Bean, breaks the club’s cardinal rule to build hers. Lil’ Murda’s gang ties threaten his future, while Keyshawn, played by Shannon Thornton, fights to break free.

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, praised Hall and the cast and crew for crafting “a cinematic final chapter that is emotionally layered, wildly entertaining and unapologetically boundary-pushing.”

Both premiere episodes are directed by Hall, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays.