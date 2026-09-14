GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Quavo is officially entering his next era. The Atlanta rap star has announced that his highly anticipated album QRÖMELIFE, executive produced by Pharrell Williams, will arrive October 2.

Quavo also dropped the project’s latest single, “Backwards,” featuring Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. The collaboration brings together two generations of Atlanta royalty, with the pair trading verses about the city’s exhilarating nightlife.

Quavo gave fans an early taste of the track last week in Atlanta, opening WWE’s Sunday Night Main Event with a live performance of “Backwards.” The Atlanta-inspired visual features Quavo and T.I. performing before a massive city flag while surreal effects and choreography bring the track’s title to life.

The QRÖMELIFE rollout has already crossed music and fashion. “HAAVIN” debuted as the opening soundtrack for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris, while “Trance” connected with tastemakers and music critics online.