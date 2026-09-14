The Weeknd has wrapped the 2026 Europe and UK leg of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, closing the 42-date run with back-to-back sold-out shows at Estádio do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal.

The diamond-certified global superstar’s second European and UK run grossed more than $345 million and welcomed over 2 million fans. The tour also generated more than $2.2 million in charitable donations benefiting the United Nations World Food Programme and Global Citizen. In July alone, the tour topped Billboard’s Boxscore, earning more than $120 million and selling nearly 900,000 tickets.

The tour’s economic impact also reached more than $618 million across the UK and France, nearly €532 million.

The run began June 11 with two nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium before continuing to London for a historic five-night stand at Wembley Stadium. Across Manchester and London, The Weeknd performed seven sold-out UK stadium shows for more than 450,000 fans, including ticket buyers from nearly 150 countries.

France delivered another milestone as The Weeknd became the first artist ever to sell out six nights at Stade de France in Paris during a single tour. His 2026 performances attracted more than 500,000 fans across France, bringing his total to 13 sold-out stadium shows in the country throughout the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.