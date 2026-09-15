Anthony Edwards returned home to Atlanta with adidas Basketball for “Antlanta,” a community-driven celebration of his upcoming Anthony Edwards 3 signature shoe at Shifting Energy Marketplace, the same location where his signature journey began.
The event centered on the Antlanta 1v1 Believe That Challenge, giving Atlanta’s next generation of hoopers an opportunity to bet on themselves through a series of qualifying rounds, semifinals and finals. Edwards joined the action courtside, connecting with players and fans throughout the competition while competitors wore the new Anthony Edwards 3 “Cold Blooded” colorway.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also joined Edwards at the event to officially welcome him home and recognize the significance of bringing the next chapter of his signature franchise back to the city.
The celebration concluded with the tournament champions earning a year’s worth of Anthony Edwards signature footwear, a $1,000 Foot Locker gift card and tickets to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks game.
The homecoming also featured DJing from Edwards’ childhood best friend Nick Maddox and a live performance from his older brother B Different following the championship.
The Anthony Edwards 3 “Cold Blooded” launches globally September 18 for $130 on adidas.com and at select adidas and Foot Locker retail locations worldwide.