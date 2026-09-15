Anthony Edwards and adidas Basketball have debuted the trailer for MINNATLANTASOTA, a new episodic sketch comedy series expanding on the comedic voice behind Ant’s award-winning Believe That. campaign.
Instead of a traditional sneaker campaign, MINNATLANTASOTA turns Edwards’ world into an ongoing entertainment property, bringing his personality and natural comedic timing to a recurring format featuring comedians, adidas athletes and more throughout the season.
The trailer kicks off a season-long rollout, with new episodes scheduled to premiere on the 5th of each month during the 2026–27 NBA season. The format creates a continuous cultural storyline around Edwards and adidas Basketball beyond the court.
The series highlights Edwards’ growing influence outside basketball while reflecting adidas’ continued focus on entertainment-led storytelling. MINNATLANTASOTA transforms the personality audiences have embraced into a full episodic universe.