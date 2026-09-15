DJ Akademiks Flexes His Guns Online After Being Called Out by Meek Mill

DJ Akademiks wants his opps, especially Meek Mill, know that he has a house full of guns. After Meek called out Akademiks, stating he “Profits off of people’s pain” and labeled him as the person who “gas lit every major young hip-hop beef,” the Dreamchaser also suggested fans drop Ak’s address. Ak showed off the guns and deemed himself “a collector.”

“He seduces kids… stars and gaslights beefs that would of never made it that far,” Meek wrote on X. “Profits off of people’s pain… Why is he here again… His page only gets engagement when somebody fails. … He destroying lives and laughing and joking about it and it’s been over 20 years he never gave back let’s get him out the way mute and block he’s bad for ya kids all around the board.”