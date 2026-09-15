Drake is turning his latest creative chapter into a full-scale cinematic event. The Toronto superstar will premiere his self-funded “FOMO,” short for “Fear of Missing Out,” tonight at 9 p.m. ET across YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.
Described as a surreal story about squeezing everything possible from one unforgettable summer, the film follows weeks of cryptic teasers and family photos shared by Drake. The rollout arrives after his chart-dominating “ICEMAN” trilogy earlier in 2026, another ambitious run financed on his own terms.
Drake announced the premiere through his @champagnepapi Instagram account while delivering a raw message about urgency, loyalty and refusing to wait for rescue:
“FOMO SEPT 15th at 9PM
a not so short film live on
YOUTUBE SPOTIFY APPLE
This is self funded surrealism
A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer
Credit to nobody but the members
Here’s some life advice before you watch
Nobody is coming to save you
You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them
I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc.
They keep saying our genre is dying
Videos don’t matter
Nobody is watching nobody is listening
I still care. As much as I did on the set of Best I Ever Had.
So be kind and rewind.”
That closing reference reaches back to “Best I Ever Had,” the 2009 breakout visual that helped push Drake into the mainstream. More than 17 years later, he is using “FOMO” to reaffirm his commitment to music videos and hip-hop storytelling at a moment when both are routinely declared endangered.
The film also carries a clear message beyond entertainment: stop waiting, recognize what matters and make the move while there is still time.