NEW YORK, NY — Basketball has never been just a game in New York City. It lives on playground courts and blacktops. It shows up in music, sneakers, fashion and art. Generations of players have built reputations on neighborhood courts where creativity matters almost, as much as the final score. For 11-year-old New Jersey guard Taylor Englebert, that culture became very real when she stepped onto the court in the middle of Times Square for the 2026 AAU 3-on-3 Times Square Takeover. Surrounded by towering digital billboards, music, crowds and the constant energy of Manhattan, one of the world’s most recognizable intersections, was transformed into a massive basketball scene and Taylor came ready to hoop.



Where Streetball Meets Street Culture

There may be few places more fitting for a 3-on-3 basketball event than New York City.

Streetball has deep roots in the city’s basketball identity. The outdoor game has traditionally rewarded confidence, creativity, individual skill and the ability to compete in an environment where there isn’t much room to hide. Those same qualities are part of what makes 3-on-3 basketball different. The floor is more open. Decisions happen quickly. Players had to defend, handle the basketball, create opportunities and communicate without relying on a traditional five-player lineup. For Taylor, a sixth grader in the Class of 2033, the Times Square event presented an additional challenge: she was playing up.

Competing alongside some of her St. Stans teammates, Taylor entered the Girls 7th Grade Division, putting herself on the floor against older competition. For a young player still developing her game, experiences like that can matter far beyond wins and losses.

The City Becomes the Court

What separated this tournament from an ordinary weekend basketball event was everything happening around the game. Instead of walking into a conventional gym, players found basketball courts placed amid the sights and sounds of Times Square. More than 100 youth teams participated as the event brought together young players, families, basketball personalities, trainers and content creators. Taylor also had the opportunity to meet figures from the modern basketball world, including basketball creator Peter Danyliv, as well as other personalities attending the event. That combination reflects how basketball culture has changed. A young player today can learn a move on the court, watch a trainer demonstrate it

online, see a creator perform it on social media and then attempt it herself at practice. The blacktop and the digital world increasingly exist side by side.

The Sneakers Tell Part of the Story

Even Taylor’s choice of footwear fit the setting. She competed in Air Jordan 1s, a silhouette with roots in basketball that eventually became something much bigger than performance footwear. Jordan sneakers crossed from the hardwood into music, fashion, collecting and streetwear, becoming one of the most recognizable symbols connecting basketball and popular culture. For an 11-year-old basketball player wearing Jordans while competing under the lights of Times Square, the connection between generations was hard to miss. The players change. The shoes evolve. The city changes. But basketball continues to influence the culture around it.

A Different Kind of Basketball Education

Taylor’s basketball development has already taken her through recreation basketball, travel competition, AAU, camps and training sessions. Times Square offered something different.

It gave her an opportunity to experience basketball as a culture. She wasn’t simply playing another game inside another gym. She was competing in the middle of New York City, surrounded by fashion, music, personalities and visual energy that have helped make NYC basketball recognizable around the world. For a young player, those experiences can broaden the meaning of the sport. Basketball can be competition. It can be expression.

It can be community and in New York City, it can be street culture.

From New Jersey to the Bright Lights

Taylor returned home to New Jersey after the tournament as the same sixth grader who arrived in Manhattan—a kid who loves basketball and wants to keep getting better.

But she left with another experience added to her basketball journey. She had played up against older girls. She had competed in Times Square. She had met people helping shape basketball’s modern creator culture and she had experienced firsthand something generations of New York players have understood: Sometimes basketball is bigger than the court. For one day in Times Square, the court was part of the culture and Taylor Englebert was right in the middle of it.