On Sunday evening, September 13, artist, icon, philanthropist and entrepreneur JAY-Z joined longtime friend, producer and director Rick Rubin at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City for the world premiere of the HBO Original documentary series JAY-Z In 8. The eight-part series debuts Friday, September 18 on HBO and HBO Max.

The star-studded premiere welcomed Leonardo DiCaprio, SZA, Daniel Kaluuya, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Gunna, Lindsey Vonn, Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin, Yo Gotti, Winnie Harlow, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Jerrod Carmichael, Charlamagne tha God, Skylar Diggins, Slick Rick, DJ D-Nice, Angie Martinez, Steve Stoute, Ari Melber, Ebro Darden, Angela Rye, Kara Young, Jennifer Freeman, Camille Fishel, Loren LoRosa and Mysonne Linen, among others. The celebration continued with an after-party at Lincoln Center Plaza, where attendees enjoyed specialty D’USSÉ cocktails, including the D’USSÉ Spicy Sidecar and D’USSÉ Gold Fashioned.

Following the red carpet, guests attended a special screening of the series, which offers an intimate and revealing look at JAY-Z’s life, career and creative process through a candid conversation with Rubin. Guests later gathered at Lincoln Center Plaza for an after-party featuring D’USSÉ cocktails throughout the night.

Thirty years after the release of Reasonable Doubt, JAY-Z In 8 finds JAY-Z and Rubin revisiting the music and experiences that shaped his career. The series also explores the lasting impact of The Blueprint, which currently sits at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop/Rap Album chart.

Throughout the series, JAY-Z breaks down his songwriting approach and reflects on the people, places and moments that influenced his work. Featured tracks include “99 Problems,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “4:44,” “Can I Live,” “Where I’m From,” “The Story of O.J.,” “No Church in the Wild,” “Family Feud” and “Legacy,” among others.

JAY-Z In 8 marks Rubin’s directorial documentary debut. The series is executive produced by JAY-Z, Daniel Kaluuya and Rick Rubin, with Leila Mattimore and David Rohde serving as producers.

JAY-Z In 8 premieres Friday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, with the premiere episode immediately followed by episode two. Both episodes will also stream on HBO Max at 8:00 p.m. ET. Two new episodes will debut each Friday through October 9.