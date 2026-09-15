The NBA is wasting no time delivering heavyweight matchups when the 2026-27 season tips off October 20. The NBA’s official schedule confirms an opening week built around champions, debuts and playoff rematches.

OPENING WEEK HAS IT ALL 🍿



NBA Champions raise a banner. Superstars debut with new teams. Rivalries pick up where they left off.



The 2026-27 NBA season tips off Tuesday, October 20. Catch it all on NBC/Peacock, ESPN and Prime! pic.twitter.com/75hpTxrZLI — NBA (@NBA) September 14, 2026

Opening night brings a Tuesday tripleheader on NBC and Peacock, beginning with the Boston Celtics visiting the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET. The main event arrives at 7 p.m. inside Madison Square Garden, where the defending champion New York Knicks will raise their 2025-26 title banner before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers.

“No division saw a shakeup quite like the Atlantic, with the biggest tremor coming from an in-division swap between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. With Jaylen Brown joining the Sixers – followed by LeBron James – the rivalry got even spicier. Everyone has taken… pic.twitter.com/TEvS72WBbh — NBA (@NBA) September 15, 2026

That matchup will also serve as the Sixers debut for LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, giving New York’s championship celebration an immediate dose of star power. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will officially begin their title defense in front of a crowd that waited more than five decades for another banner.

The Philadelphia 76ers may have one of the DEEPEST rotations in basketball next season. 🔔👀



Projected Starting 5:



🔸Tyrese Maxey

🔸VJ Edgecombe

🔸Jaylen Brown

🔸LeBron James

🔸Joel Embiid



Second Unit:



🔸Anfernee Simons

🔸Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

🔸Dean Wade

🔸Justin Edwards… pic.twitter.com/ZLNilnoedY — GOAT Sports (@goatsportsonly) September 9, 2026

The night closes with the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama will resume a matchup that could shape the West for years.

HAPPY 3 MONTH CHAMPIVERSARY KNICKS FANS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rv90AkhKpm — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) September 13, 2026

ESPN takes over Wednesday with another doubleheader. Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his Miami Heat debut against Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m.

3 months later and it still doesn't feel real. Happy Anniversary Knicks fam! 🏆

pic.twitter.com/f0jPRXhxV8 — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) September 13, 2026

James makes his Philadelphia home debut Thursday against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Oklahoma City then hosts Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. Prime Video enters Friday with the Knicks visiting Boston, followed by the Houston Rockets facing San Antonio at the University of Texas.

Fans praised the promotional rollout, including graphics centered on Edwards and the league’s younger stars. Complaints quickly followed over Boston and Detroit receiving a 3 p.m. weekday start and familiar teams such as the Celtics and Warriors continuing to dominate national windows.

Either way, the league has made its opening statement clear: the road to the next championship starts with the biggest names under the brightest lights.