Pusha T and Pharrell Williams Launch Grindin Coffee With Lavazza

Longtime friends and collaborators Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton and Pharrell Williams are launching Grindin Coffee, a new coffee brand powered by, and in partnership with, the legendary Italian roaster Lavazza.

Inspired by their shared dedication to hard work, Grindin Coffee is designed for early risers, late-night grinders and anyone who does not follow a typical 9-5. The brand’s first offerings include dark and medium roast blends, available ground or whole bean and exclusively at www.grindincoffee.com.

The dark roast, sourced from Central and South America and Southeast Asia, features notes of cocoa, caramel and brown spices. The medium roast, sourced from South America, offers bittersweet chocolate, caramel and roasted hazelnut notes. Both blends work with filter, espresso and cold brew methods.

The pair developed their love of coffee during rigorous sessions in the studio, gym and on the road.

“Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning,” says Pharrell Williams. “From making ‘Grindin’’ back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name.”

Pusha T recalled their early-morning routine, saying, “That was the fuel. We’d be in the studio creating, locked in, just grinding.”

The creative partnership later produced Pusha’s It’s Almost Dry and Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, which earned five Grammy nominations and won Best Rap Performance.

“Our customer is someone who builds things,” says Pusha. “It’s the first move before you build something. That’s why this brand exists”