Every September 15, Major League Baseball takes a moment away from pennant races, Wild Card standings and individual statistics to celebrate a player whose greatest legacy extends far beyond anything he accomplished between the foul lines.

Today is Roberto Clemente Day.

Across Major League Baseball, players, coaches and managers are honoring the late Pittsburgh Pirates legend, Puerto Rican icon and humanitarian whose No. 21 has become one of the most significant numbers in the history of the game.

For 2026, every Major League player, manager and coach is wearing a No. 21 patch on the chest of their uniform. Every member of the Pittsburgh Pirates is taking the tribute one step further by wearing Clemente’s actual No. 21 during the team’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Players of Puerto Rican descent, previous Roberto Clemente Award winners and each club’s 2026 Clemente Award nominee also have the option of wearing No. 21.

But to understand why Major League Baseball continues to celebrate Clemente more than half a century after his death, you have to understand that his story was always bigger than baseball.

Born Roberto Clemente Walker in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on August 18, 1934, Clemente played all 18 seasons of his Major League career with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 through 1972.

And he could flat-out play.

Clemente finished his career with exactly 3,000 hits, a .317 lifetime batting average, 240 home runs and 1,305 RBI. He was a 15-time All-Star, won 12 consecutive Gold Glove Awards in right field, captured four National League batting titles and was named the 1966 National League Most Valuable Player.

He was also a two-time World Series champion.

In the 1971 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles, Clemente hit .414 and recorded a hit in all seven games, earning World Series MVP honors while leading Pittsburgh to the championship.

But Clemente was playing for more than Pittsburgh.

As a Black Puerto Rican player navigating Major League Baseball during the 1950s and ’60s, Clemente confronted racism, segregation and the marginalization of Latino players in the American sports media. He was outspoken about how Latin players were portrayed and refused to allow reporters to diminish either his intelligence or his Puerto Rican identity.

Even the way his name appeared mattered to him.

Clemente objected to American reporters calling him “Bob” or “Bobby” instead of Roberto, and he frequently answered questions in Spanish when given an opportunity to speak directly to people throughout Latin America.

He understood that he represented something bigger.

That sense of responsibility extended far beyond baseball.

Clemente regularly participated in humanitarian work throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly helping children and communities in need. Following a devastating earthquake in Nicaragua in December 1972, Clemente helped organize shipments of food, clothing and medical supplies for survivors.

When he learned that earlier shipments were reportedly not reaching the people who needed them, Clemente decided to accompany another relief mission himself.

On December 31, 1972, the plane carrying Clemente and relief supplies crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after departing Puerto Rico.

He was 38 years old.

His body was never recovered.

The tragedy came only three months after Clemente recorded the 3,000th and final hit of his Major League career.

Baseball responded by waiving its traditional five-year waiting period for Hall of Fame eligibility. Clemente was elected in a special vote in 1973, becoming the first Latin American-born player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

His humanitarian legacy also became permanently embedded within Major League Baseball.

The league had created the Commissioner’s Award in 1971 to recognize a player for philanthropy, community involvement and character. Following Clemente’s death, the honor was renamed the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973.

Today, it is considered one of baseball’s most prestigious individual honors.

Major League Baseball took another step in 2002 when it established September 15 as Roberto Clemente Day, creating an annual league-wide celebration of his life, career and commitment to serving others.

Each of MLB’s 30 clubs now nominates one player for the Roberto Clemente Award, recognizing players whose work in their communities reflects the values Clemente represented.

This year’s nominees include Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, Pete Alonso of the Baltimore Orioles, Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners, George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays, Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and several others.

The nominees aren’t simply being recognized for what they do on the field. The award specifically honors character, philanthropy, community involvement and positive contributions away from baseball.

MLB is also recognizing Clemente throughout its ballparks Tuesday with commemorative base jewels and special lineup cards carrying the Roberto Clemente Day logo.

The celebration fittingly coincides with the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, allowing baseball to honor Clemente while recognizing the enormous influence Puerto Rican, Dominican, Venezuelan, Cuban, Mexican and other Latino players and communities have had on the game.

But Clemente occupies his own space in that history.

There have been greater home run hitters.

There have been players with more hits.

There have been players who accumulated bigger numbers.

Very few have represented the combination of baseball excellence, cultural pride and responsibility to humanity that Roberto Clemente did.

That’s why No. 21 means something.

And that’s why, 54 years after Clemente played his final Major League game, baseball still stops every September 15 to remember not only the Hall of Fame right fielder from Puerto Rico, but the humanitarian who believed his responsibility to people extended far beyond the warning track.

Roberto Clemente once said that when you have an opportunity to make a difference in the world and fail to do so, you’re wasting your time on Earth.

His life made the opposite case.

Today, Major League Baseball celebrates Roberto Clemente Day.

But the real tribute to No. 21 is continuing the work.