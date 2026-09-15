Kawhi Leonard is headed back to Toronto, and Stephen A. Smith’s reaction has pushed the blockbuster trade into a much wider conversation about accountability, power and who gets branded a “gangster.”

The Raptors acquired Leonard from the Clippers for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round selections. The deal followed an NBA investigation that resulted in a $30 million fine for Los Angeles, five forfeited first-round picks, a one-year suspension for owner Steve Ballmer and a $700,000 penalty for Leonard. The NBA announced the findings and penalties on September 2.

Stephen A. Smith says Kawhi Leonard is a “gangster.”



“He’s a gangster. I mean, to sit up there—he broke the rules, got caught, pointed the finger at somebody else, threw the organization under the bus, got his money, and left the country. I mean, damn, how much better can it get… pic.twitter.com/Wgsw1Gfi1i — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 15, 2026

Smith gave his assessment on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“He’s a gangster. I mean, to sit up there-he broke the rules, got caught, pointed the finger at somebody else, threw the organization under the bus, got his money, and left the country. I mean, damn, how much better can it get than that?”

The line was delivered in jest, though it naturally invites questions about how that label gets applied. Stephen A. Smith should think about how he regularly comments on President Donald Trump yet never labels him a gangster. Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and received an unconditional discharge, leaving the judgment of guilt on his record without jail, probation or a fine. Trump denied wrongdoing and pursued an appeal. Reuters documented the conviction and sentence.

Kawhi Leonard is a Toronto Raptor 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/9GSg0M7Ttt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 15, 2026

Trump has also repeatedly blamed political rivals and institutions for investigations and decisions involving him. His targets have included former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Congress, the Federal Reserve and leadership connected to the Kennedy Center. Those disputes involve separate facts, laws and stakes from Leonard’s NBA case.

The comparison centers on Smith’s rhetoric. If breaking rules, getting caught, blaming others and walking away with power or money qualify someone for the description, viewers can reasonably ask whether that language is being used consistently.

Leonard, now 35, returns to the franchise he led to the 2019 championship after averaging 27.9 points last season. Toronto gets its former Finals MVP back in No. 2, and Smith’s joke leaves a question hanging beyond basketball: Who receives the label, and who escapes it?