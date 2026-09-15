Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has addressed Clippers Nation following the recent controversy involving Kawhi Leonard and the fallout from the NBA matter, accepting responsibility for the distraction and apologizing to those affected.

For my Los Angeles Clippers followers This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has…

“For my Los Angeles Clippers followers

This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner.

We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward. While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract.

The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve.

We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of.”