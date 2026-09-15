The Trump administration is preparing a $2.8 billion munitions package for Israel that would deliver tens of thousands of heavy bombs as Washington’s political divide over military support continues to widen.

JUST IN: Trump administration plans a $2,800,000,000.00 weapons sale to Israel, the largest single sale of the munitions in years. — WaPo — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 15, 2026

The proposed sale includes 20,000 MK-84 bombs, 20,000 BLU-117 bombs and 20,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads. The MK-84 and BLU-117 weapons each weigh approximately 2,000 pounds and are designed to destroy fortified targets. The package has been informally presented to the congressional committees responsible for reviewing major arms transfers, placing it on the path toward formal consideration.

🚨 Trump administration preparing $2.8 billion sale of 40,000 2,000-pound bombs to Israel



The Washington Post reports the sale would be the largest of its kind in years. The MK-84 has been dropped by Israel hundreds of times on Gaza during the genocide, including in zones it… https://t.co/PSzJ9NgyFL pic.twitter.com/M4rBgOQOQ5 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) September 15, 2026

The deal exceeds a $2.04 billion sale approved in 2025 and would be funded through the Foreign Military Financing program. Israel has deployed similar bombs during military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, drawing scrutiny over their destructive impact in densely populated areas.

Trump administration is preparing a $2.8 billion arms deal for Israel that would include 40,000 heavy bombs and another 20,000 penetrator warheads – Washington Post



The bomb shipment includes 20,000 MK-84 and 20,000 BLU-117 bombs.



The package, funded by US taxpayers would be… pic.twitter.com/nlROeHlWJW — Current Report (@Currentreport1) September 15, 2026

Supporters of the package argue that Israel needs to replenish its weapons stockpile amid continuing threats from Iran and Hezbollah. Human rights organizations and lawmakers have raised concerns about civilian casualties and the possibility of extending regional conflicts.

Opposition inside Congress has reached levels rarely seen in the U.S.-Israel relationship. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders led resolutions seeking to block sales of armored bulldozers and 1,000-pound bombs. Forty members of the Senate Democratic Caucus supported stopping the bulldozer transfer, and 36 backed the resolution targeting bombs. Both measures failed.

The resistance has also expanded in the House. A July amendment from Republican Representative Thomas Massie seeking to eliminate $3.3 billion in military aid received 104 votes, including support from 103 Democrats. The House rejected it 314 to 104.

Public sentiment is moving in the same direction. A June Quinnipiac poll found that 48 percent of voters, including 66 percent of Democrats, believed the United States was too supportive of Israel. The $2.8 billion proposal now heads toward congressional review with that shift becoming increasingly difficult for Washington to ignore.