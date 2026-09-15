Not Like AI … Whoops. Universal Music Group is taking direct aim at one of independent music’s biggest distribution platforms, accusing DistroKid of allowing infringing AI-generated music, altered songs and unauthorized remixes to flood streaming services.

UMG is suing DistroKid over alleged deceptive practices and copyright infringement, accusing the distributor of flooding streaming platforms with AI-generated “slop” and infringing music. pic.twitter.com/RMO5wiqHxG — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 15, 2026

UMG, Capitol Records and Capitol Christian Music Group filed the 52-page complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware. The companies allege that DistroKid knowingly distributed problematic recordings even after streaming platforms flagged the material.

The lawsuit identifies 1,000 allegedly infringing works, and UMG presents that number as an opening batch rather than the full scope of its claims. With the plaintiffs seeking statutory damages of up to $150,000 for each track, the initial list alone could place DistroKid at risk of $150 million in damages if the court awarded the maximum amount across every identified recording.

Going after DistroKid feels like another step in expanding its influence over independent distribution. People don’t realize how consolidated this shit is getting 😭 independents actually grew from around 29% of the market in 2015 to roughly 35% by 2024 on a distribution basis.… https://t.co/Flm1mEVtMj — BlueSav (@MC_60sGang) September 15, 2026

The complaint reportedly covers several practices that have become increasingly common across digital platforms, including undisclosed AI music, sped-up versions of existing songs and remixes released without proper licensing. These uploads can generate streams by borrowing recognizable melodies, vocals or artist identities while directing revenue toward accounts with no ownership stake in the original material.

UMG has clarified that the case is focused on allegedly infringing uploads and is not an attempt to challenge all music created with artificial intelligence. That distinction arrives as major labels continue building their own relationships with AI companies and searching for ways to license the technology.

Reaction across the music industry has landed on both sides. Supporters see the lawsuit as a necessary move against low-effort uploads that crowd streaming platforms and potentially divert money from legitimate artists. Critics have questioned UMG’s position because of the company’s own AI partnerships and business interests.

DistroKid has not publicly responded to the complaint. The case could still carry major consequences for digital distributors by testing how much responsibility they bear for music uploaded through their platforms at enormous scale.