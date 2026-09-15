Tone Capone, the influential Bay Area producer whose signature mobb music sound helped define West Coast hip-hop, has passed away at the age of 59.

Born Anthony Douglas Gilmour, the visionary beatmaker died on Saturday, September 12, leaving behind a vast musical footprint that bridged Northern California’s legendary underground movement with global mainstream rap culture.

Crafting a Global Anthem and the Bay Area Sound

Growing up in Oakland, Capone established himself as a central architect of the region’s distinct funk-infused sound during the 1990s. His most famous production came in 1995 with Luniz’s global smash “I Got 5 On It”:

Cultural Impact: Built around a sample of Club Nouveau’s “Why You Treat Me So Bad,” the anthem reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the most recognizable rap records in hip-hop history.

Built around a sample of Club Nouveau’s “Why You Treat Me So Bad,” the anthem reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the most recognizable rap records in hip-hop history. Resilience Across Eras: Decades after its release, the song experienced a major resurgence when Jordan Peele reworked it into the haunting central motif for his 2019 horror film Us.

A Storied Legacy Across Hip-Hop History

Beyond the success of Luniz, Capone’s dense basslines, crisp percussion, and cinematic arrangements fueled classic projects for some of rap’s most respected icons:

Regional Legends: Produced landmark tracks for Bay Area pioneers including Mac Dre, E-40, Dru Down, and C-Bo.

Produced landmark tracks for Bay Area pioneers including Mac Dre, E-40, Dru Down, and C-Bo. Southern & Midwest Classics: Extended his reach beyond the West Coast, producing acclaimed records for Houston icon Scarface (including tracks on his classic album The Untouchable) as well as the Geto Boys.

Tributes from across the music industry continue to pour in, honoring Capone as a quiet genius whose sonic blueprints shaped the trajectory of West Coast hip-hop for generations.