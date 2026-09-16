A$AP Rocky has sold out the entire UK and European leg of his DON’T BE DUMB World Tour, marking his first headline run across the region in seven years.

The announcement comes after Rocky took the stage for the second of two sold-out performances at Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland. The run also opened with sold-out dates in Brussels, Amsterdam and London’s The O2.

Following the release of DON’T BE DUMB, his first full-length project in eight years, Rocky has brought a new live experience to arenas across Europe and the UK. The shows combine immersive staging and bold visuals with new music from DON’T BE DUMB, including “PUNK ROCKY” and “HELICOPTER,” alongside career-spanning hits such as “Fashion Killa” and “Praise The Lord (Da Shine).”

The complete sellout reflects continued demand for Rocky’s return to the stage. The DON’T BE DUMB World Tour continues September 16 at Hamburg’s Barclays Arena before heading to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Riga, Kaunas, Berlin and Paris.

The sold-out run will then travel through Prague, Budapest, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria before concluding October 11 at Telekom Center Athens.

DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR 2026 EUROPE DATES:

Tue, Aug. 25 — Brussels, Belgium — ING Arena

Thu, Aug. 27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Sun, Aug. 30 — London, UK — The O2

Wed, Sept. 2 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Fri, Sept. 4 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Sat, Sept. 5 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Tue, Sept. 8 — Cologne, Germany — LANXESS Arena

Thu, Sept. 10 — Milan, Italy — I-DAYS*

Fri, Sept. 11 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

Sun, Sept. 13 — Łódź, Poland — Atlas Arena

Mon, Sept. 14 — Łódź, Poland — Atlas Arena

Wed, Sept. 16 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena

Fri, Sept. 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena

Sun, Sept. 20 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena

Mon, Sept. 21 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

Thu, Sept. 24 — Riga, Latvia — Xiaomi Arena

Fri, Sept. 25 — Kaunas, Lithuania — Žalgirio Arena

Mon, Sept. 28 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena

Wed, Sept. 30 — Paris, France — Accor Arena

Sun, Oct. 4 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena

Mon, Oct. 5 — Budapest, Hungary — Budapest Arena

Tue, Oct. 6 — Zagreb, Croatia — Zagreb Arena

Thu, Oct. 8 — Belgrade, Serbia — Belgrade Arena

Fri, Oct. 9 — Sofia, Bulgaria — Arena 8888 Sofia

Sun, Oct. 11 — Athens, Greece — Telekom Center Athens

*Festival Performance