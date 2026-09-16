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A$AP Rocky Sells Out Entire UK & European Leg of ‘DON’T BE DUMB’ World Tour

September 16, 2026
Shawn Grant

A$AP Rocky has sold out the entire UK and European leg of his DON’T BE DUMB World Tour, marking his first headline run across the region in seven years.

The announcement comes after Rocky took the stage for the second of two sold-out performances at Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland. The run also opened with sold-out dates in Brussels, Amsterdam and London’s The O2.

Following the release of DON’T BE DUMB, his first full-length project in eight years, Rocky has brought a new live experience to arenas across Europe and the UK. The shows combine immersive staging and bold visuals with new music from DON’T BE DUMB, including “PUNK ROCKY” and “HELICOPTER,” alongside career-spanning hits such as “Fashion Killa” and “Praise The Lord (Da Shine).”

The complete sellout reflects continued demand for Rocky’s return to the stage. The DON’T BE DUMB World Tour continues September 16 at Hamburg’s Barclays Arena before heading to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Riga, Kaunas, Berlin and Paris.

The sold-out run will then travel through Prague, Budapest, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria before concluding October 11 at Telekom Center Athens.

DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR 2026 EUROPE DATES:

Tue, Aug. 25 — Brussels, Belgium — ING Arena

 Thu, Aug. 27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
 Sun, Aug. 30 — London, UK — The O2
 Wed, Sept. 2 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
 Fri, Sept. 4 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
 Sat, Sept. 5 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
 Tue, Sept. 8 — Cologne, Germany — LANXESS Arena
 Thu, Sept. 10 — Milan, Italy — I-DAYS*
 Fri, Sept. 11 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
 Sun, Sept. 13 — Łódź, Poland — Atlas Arena
 Mon, Sept. 14 — Łódź, Poland — Atlas Arena
 Wed, Sept. 16 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena
 Fri, Sept. 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena
 Sun, Sept. 20 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena
 Mon, Sept. 21 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
 Thu, Sept. 24 — Riga, Latvia — Xiaomi Arena
 Fri, Sept. 25 — Kaunas, Lithuania — Žalgirio Arena
 Mon, Sept. 28 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena
 Wed, Sept. 30 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
 Sun, Oct. 4 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena
 Mon, Oct. 5 — Budapest, Hungary — Budapest Arena
 Tue, Oct. 6 — Zagreb, Croatia — Zagreb Arena
 Thu, Oct. 8 — Belgrade, Serbia — Belgrade Arena
 Fri, Oct. 9 — Sofia, Bulgaria — Arena 8888 Sofia
 Sun, Oct. 11 — Athens, Greece — Telekom Center Athens

*Festival Performance

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