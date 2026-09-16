A$AP Rocky has sold out the entire UK and European leg of his DON’T BE DUMB World Tour, marking his first headline run across the region in seven years.
The announcement comes after Rocky took the stage for the second of two sold-out performances at Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland. The run also opened with sold-out dates in Brussels, Amsterdam and London’s The O2.
Following the release of DON’T BE DUMB, his first full-length project in eight years, Rocky has brought a new live experience to arenas across Europe and the UK. The shows combine immersive staging and bold visuals with new music from DON’T BE DUMB, including “PUNK ROCKY” and “HELICOPTER,” alongside career-spanning hits such as “Fashion Killa” and “Praise The Lord (Da Shine).”
The complete sellout reflects continued demand for Rocky’s return to the stage. The DON’T BE DUMB World Tour continues September 16 at Hamburg’s Barclays Arena before heading to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Riga, Kaunas, Berlin and Paris.
The sold-out run will then travel through Prague, Budapest, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria before concluding October 11 at Telekom Center Athens.
DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR 2026 EUROPE DATES:
Tue, Aug. 25 — Brussels, Belgium — ING Arena Thu, Aug. 27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
Sun, Aug. 30 — London, UK — The O2
Wed, Sept. 2 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
Fri, Sept. 4 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Sat, Sept. 5 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Tue, Sept. 8 — Cologne, Germany — LANXESS Arena
Thu, Sept. 10 — Milan, Italy — I-DAYS*
Fri, Sept. 11 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
Sun, Sept. 13 — Łódź, Poland — Atlas Arena
Mon, Sept. 14 — Łódź, Poland — Atlas Arena
Wed, Sept. 16 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena
Fri, Sept. 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena
Sun, Sept. 20 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena
Mon, Sept. 21 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
Thu, Sept. 24 — Riga, Latvia — Xiaomi Arena
Fri, Sept. 25 — Kaunas, Lithuania — Žalgirio Arena
Mon, Sept. 28 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena
Wed, Sept. 30 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
Sun, Oct. 4 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena
Mon, Oct. 5 — Budapest, Hungary — Budapest Arena
Tue, Oct. 6 — Zagreb, Croatia — Zagreb Arena
Thu, Oct. 8 — Belgrade, Serbia — Belgrade Arena
Fri, Oct. 9 — Sofia, Bulgaria — Arena 8888 Sofia
Sun, Oct. 11 — Athens, Greece — Telekom Center Athens
*Festival Performance