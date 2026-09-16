Drake Introduces Plan for 2027 Tour

Overnight, Drake introduced his world to the FOMO live stream, highlighting what he has been up to recently, sharing some intimate moments and also dropping new music.

Alongside the drop, The Boy hosted a premiere party and revealed that touring is in his 2027 plans.

“Obviously [a] tour is coming and there’s other things on the horizon. Some big shows,” he said. “I mean, of course, we’ll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world. Hopefully, you’ll watch FOMO and we’ll see you on tour soon. You already know Big Six God, Big T-Rex, original nostalgia bosses here.”

You can hear it from Drizzy below.