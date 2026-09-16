Drake Says “Pray for Gaza” in New Single from ‘FOMO’ Live Stream

Overnight, Drake introduced his world to the FOMO live stream, highlighting what he has been up to recently, sharing some intimate moments and also dropping new music.
One of the moments making waves is Drake dropping “Pray for Gaza” at the 17-minute mark of his film.
However, salute to Complex who pointed out that the call out for Gaza could be attributed to various places: the Middle East city that is currently ravished by conflict or “Gaza City” frequently represented by Vybz Kartel. He also says “World Boss home,” which also is a nod to Vybz.
The timing of course for the former calls back The Boy’s criticism of DJ Khaled. The Toronto rapper uses the song “Make Them Pay” to call out his longtime collaborator for failing to support him amid recent industry conflicts, while also critiquing Khaled’s public silence on geopolitical issues.
In the lyrics, Drake directly addresses the Miami producer, stating that when the beef was fully live, Khaled chose to go halal. The song then shifts focus to broader social issues, noting that Khaled’s people are still waiting for a “Free Palestine” statement.
You can hear the diss below.