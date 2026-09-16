Drake opened the vault and invited fans into his world with “FOMO,” short for “Fear Of Missing Out,” an ambitious livestream built like a movie, music-video marathon and summer diary rolled into one.

Don Toliver watching Drake's 'FOMO' stream as their new collabs played 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vs13EZJpZf https://t.co/Y8eZGSAiwy — Jorginho🦅❤️ (@Jorginh5455501) September 16, 2026

Premiering September 15, the 57-minute project was billed as a “not-so-short film” about squeezing everything possible out of a single summer. Directors Theo Skudra and Jake Schreier were among the collaborators who helped shape the cinematic event, which arrived months after Drake’s historic simultaneous release of MAID OF HONOUR, HABIBTI and ICEMAN.

Drake says “Pray for Gaza” in an unreleased song premiered during his FOMO livestream pic.twitter.com/KNR6WcjV2B — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 16, 2026

The first 20 minutes delivered full-scale visuals for previously released songs from MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI. From there, Drake turned the presentation into a “surrealist assortment” of music, reflection, luxury and everyday routines. Viewers watched him handle grooming rituals, hit the pickleball court, cruise on yachts and move through a series of lavish summer destinations.

Drake really just dressed up as a goth during his “FOMO” stream 💀🦇 pic.twitter.com/RKs5VEfgbY — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) September 16, 2026

The film also served up a “Buffet” of unreleased music, packing nine to ten new songs and extended previews into the hour. Drake debuted his remix and interpolation of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” featuring a surprise appearance from Don Toliver. Toliver returned on “Cold Shoulder,” another major collaboration already generating chart predictions among fans.

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NEW SONG PREMIERED ON 'FOMO' LIVESTREAM‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ymc39lRHXz — RapTV (@Rap) September 16, 2026

Drake also previewed a nameless mid-tempo record with Yeat and several late-night R&B cuts featuring PartyNextDoor. Official studio versions of the new material had yet to reach streaming platforms immediately following the premiere.

Drake just confirmed he is officially going on tour next year at his FOMO private screening tonight in Toronto pic.twitter.com/0Mi769GGju — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 16, 2026

The guest list remained stacked throughout the film. Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, appeared alongside Sexyy Red, Stunna Sandy, Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, Lena the Plug, Zack Bia and Gordo.

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Drake saved another major reveal for an interview segment before the livestream, announcing plans for a massive world tour in 2027. The trek will mark his first official North American tour since 2023.

Shortly after the YouTube premiere, Drake made the film private. That move sent fans scrambling across social media for surviving clips, song snippets and pieces of a summer they suddenly feared missing.