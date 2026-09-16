Hip-hop legends Ghostface Killah, Scarface and Kool G Rap have joined forces for a rare freestyle track, bringing three acclaimed lyricists together for a new collaboration.

The track arrives with an accompanying music video courtesy of Red Bull Spiral, giving fans a visual counterpart to the unexpected release.

The collaboration comes during major career milestones for all three artists. Ghostface Killah recently celebrated 25 years of his debut project Supreme Clientele, while Kool G Rap marked 30 years since his landmark solo debut, 4,5,6.

Scarface is also celebrating the 35th anniversary of his landmark solo debut, Mr. Scarface Is Back.

With each artist marking a significant anniversary in their respective catalogs, the new freestyle offers a rare meeting between three generations of hip-hop lyricism. The accompanying video is available now through Red Bull Spiral.