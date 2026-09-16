Jalen Brunson is taking greater control of his growing off-court portfolio with the launch of Thirty Third Management Group, a family-owned brand advisory firm headquartered in New York.

Jalen Brunson’s new family-owned brand advisory firm Thirty Third Management plans to add clients and focus early on women’s pro sports, “a category the firm's leadership views as historically underserved”



Jalen’s sister Erica Brunson will lead the effort pic.twitter.com/f3jjUQa9Ni — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 16, 2026

The company will bring Brunson’s existing business ventures under one roof while offering management and advisory services to outside clients. Its name traces directly back to the 2018 NBA Draft, when Brunson entered the league as the 33rd overall selection before developing into the face of the New York Knicks.

Thirty Third Management Group opens with a foundational client roster that includes Brunson, his wife, Ali Marks Brunson, and his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson. The leadership structure keeps the operation firmly connected to the people who have been part of Brunson’s journey from the beginning.

Jalen Brunson and his family are launching “Thirty Third Management Group,” a family-owned brand advisory firm that will manage Brunson’s off-court business and represent clients across professional sports, business, and philanthropy, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/Ai5zCY3OB7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 16, 2026

His mother, Sandra Brunson, will serve as president. His sister, Erica Brunson, has been appointed director of client services, while Brunson’s friend and former high school teammate Connor Cashaw will oversee business development.

The firm plans to advise professional athletes, high-potential NIL talent, corporate executives, entrepreneurs and philanthropic foundations. Its central strategy focuses on giving clients specialized attention while helping them maintain control over their likeness, partnerships and long-term commercial growth.

Women’s professional sports will also receive early attention from the company. Erica Brunson will lead that initiative, with the firm seeking to provide stronger representation and business support for athletes who have historically received fewer resources and commercial opportunities across the sports industry.

Meister Seelig & Schuster will serve as general legal counsel for the venture, with Focus Financial Partners advising the Brunson family on financial matters.

Brunson’s decision arrives as more athletes look for ownership across every part of their careers, from endorsements and intellectual property to investing and philanthropy. Thirty Third Management Group gives him a family-led infrastructure designed to build beyond basketball while opening that same playbook to a wider roster of clients.