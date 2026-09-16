Azeez Al-Shaair used two words on his eye black to honor a child whose death became a global symbol of the human toll in Gaza. The NFL responded with an $11,492 fine. Kyrie Irving responded by picking up the bill.

Kyrie Irving says he will cover a $11,492 fine that Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair incurred for writing the name of a young Palestinian girl killed by Israel’s military on his eye black. pic.twitter.com/ljGY61LAhF — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 16, 2026

The Houston Texans linebacker wrote “Hind Rajab” across his eye black strips during the team’s 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rajab was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed alongside members of her family in Gaza City in January 2024. Her story drew international attention after recordings documenting her final hours reached the public.

The NFL determined that Al-Shaair violated Rule 6, Section 4, Article 8, which prohibits players from displaying unauthorized personal, political or memorial messages on their equipment. The league regularly penalizes players for altering gameday apparel or adding messages that have not received approval.

Her name was Hind Rajab — just 5 years old.



Trapped in a car for 48 hours, surrounded by Israeli tanks, she begged for help.



They executed her with 355 bullets.



Never forgive. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/1PudiXK8B9 — Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) August 8, 2026

For Al-Shaair, the ruling marks his second fine connected to Gaza this year. He was penalized $11,593 during the playoffs in January after displaying “Stop the Genocide” on the field. He is reportedly not expected to appeal the latest punishment.

Irving quickly stepped forward after news of the fine circulated. The Dallas Mavericks guard wrote on X, “I’ll take care of his fine.”

The gesture fits Irving’s history of financially supporting fellow athletes facing league discipline. Following a 2024 altercation involving Mavericks players, Irving told reporters, “I’ll take care of their fines and throw that under the rug.”

Al-Shaair has remained vocal about humanitarian concerns affecting Palestinians. He has also used the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative to raise money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

The fine will likely close the NFL’s disciplinary process, while the name written beneath Al-Shaair’s eyes continues to carry the larger story. Irving’s offer ensures the tribute will not cost Al-Shaair financially, and it has pushed Hind Rajab’s name before another massive American sports audience.