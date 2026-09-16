The NBA’s long-discussed expansion era is beginning to take shape, and Las Vegas and Seattle appear positioned at the front of the line.

The league is advancing discussions that could bring new franchises to both cities as early as the 2028-29 season. The potential price of entry makes clear how valuable an NBA team has become. Las Vegas bids have reportedly climbed above $10 billion, while Seattle’s proposals are landing around $7 billion.

The latest on the expansion process in Las Vegas and Seattle for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/wgGF94mgRG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2026

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indicated that Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena could be prepared for league play within five weeks following several adjustments. Las Vegas still has work to complete around its proposed site, giving Seattle an advantage in immediate arena readiness as both markets build their cases.

The league is expected to reach a decision by late 2026. That timeline would provide roughly two years to finalize ownership groups, facilities, scheduling and the competitive structure required to welcome two additional teams.

🚨 Proposals for NBA franchise in Las Vegas are expected to exceed $10 Billion 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YRovmfrQTV — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 15, 2026

Expansion would also force the NBA to redraw its conference map. With both proposed franchises located in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves could move into the Eastern Conference to preserve balance. That shift would instantly reshape travel, rivalries and playoff positioning across the league.

An expansion draft is expected to follow in 2028. Current teams would reportedly be allowed to protect eight players apiece, leaving the incoming clubs to select from the remaining pool. That process could create difficult roster decisions for contenders carrying deep rotations, while giving Las Vegas and Seattle a chance to assemble competitive teams before their opening seasons.

Plenty still needs to be settled before either city gets the official call. The money is emerging, Seattle has an arena close to ready, and Las Vegas continues building toward a permanent NBA home.

If the league stays on its current schedule, the 2028-29 season could open with 32 teams and one of the biggest structural changes in modern NBA history.