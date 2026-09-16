Longtime friends and collaborators Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton and Pharrell Williams celebrated the launch of Grindin Coffee with two VIP events in New York City, bringing together figures from music, fashion, entertainment and the creative community.

The celebration began with an intimate breakfast at Ludlow House, where guests sampled Grindin Coffee while Pusha T and Pharrell shared the story behind the brand. Attendees included Lavazza CMO Carlo Colpo, Chairman and President Guiseppe Lavazza, members of the Lavazza family, Luka Barrat, Dev Hyne, Ari Melber and Rolling Stone CEO Julian Holguin.

Later that evening, the pair hosted the official launch party at Time Again, featuring DJ sets from Questlove and Jason Stewart.

Powered by and created in partnership with Lavazza, Grindin Coffee draws inspiration from Pusha T and Pharrell’s shared routines, including recording sessions, workouts, early mornings, late nights and time on the road. The brand is positioned as fuel for those embracing the everyday hustle.

“Our whole rhythm is create, move, create again. Great coffee is a part of that cycle,” says Pusha T. “Grindin Coffee is for people who are doing something. People who are moving. People who wake up and attack the day. It’s not about sipping and easing into the morning. It’s about ignition.”

Grindin’s debut includes dark and medium roast blends in ground and whole bean formats, with both suitable for filter, espresso and cold brew methods.