Serena Williams and Audemars Piguet are expanding their longtime collaboration with a limited-edition Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph shaped by Williams’ vision.

The 38 mm timepiece combines the chronograph’s sporty character with the Royal Oak’s sophistication, featuring a white ceramic case and bracelet finished by hand with satin-brushing and chamfering. Its pink-tinted mother-of-pearl dial represents feminine energy, intuition and inner strength.

“Working with Audemars Piguet on this watch has been special because it reflects so many parts of who I am. I’ve always believed that strength and feminine energy can exist side by side. People often see strength, determination and competition, but there’s also creativity, intuition and joy.” – Serena Williams

The watch is powered by Calibre 6401, an in-house integrated chronograph movement developed around precision, ergonomics and long-term performance. Its patented vertical-clutch system has been simplified to reduce the number of parts, supporting smoother activation and enhanced reliability.

The movement also features redesigned hour and minute counters at 3 and 9 o’clock, along with an instant-jump date between 4 and 5 o’clock. Through the sapphire caseback, the 22-carat pink gold oscillating weight and Haute Horlogerie decorations are visible, while the titanium frame is engraved with “Limited Edition.”