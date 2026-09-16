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Serena Williams Brings Her Vision to a Limited-Edition Audemars Piguet

September 16, 2026
Shawn Grant

Serena Williams and Audemars Piguet are expanding their longtime collaboration with a limited-edition Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph shaped by Williams’ vision.

Serena Williams Brings Her Vision to a Limited-Edition Audemars Piguet

The 38 mm timepiece combines the chronograph’s sporty character with the Royal Oak’s sophistication, featuring a white ceramic case and bracelet finished by hand with satin-brushing and chamfering. Its pink-tinted mother-of-pearl dial represents feminine energy, intuition and inner strength.

“Working with Audemars Piguet on this watch has been special because it reflects so many parts of who I am. I’ve always believed that strength and feminine energy can exist side by side. People often see strength, determination and competition, but there’s also creativity, intuition and joy.”

Serena Williams

The watch is powered by Calibre 6401, an in-house integrated chronograph movement developed around precision, ergonomics and long-term performance. Its patented vertical-clutch system has been simplified to reduce the number of parts, supporting smoother activation and enhanced reliability.

The movement also features redesigned hour and minute counters at 3 and 9 o’clock, along with an instant-jump date between 4 and 5 o’clock. Through the sapphire caseback, the 22-carat pink gold oscillating weight and Haute Horlogerie decorations are visible, while the titanium frame is engraved with “Limited Edition.”

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