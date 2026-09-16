FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga has officially released “LA Theme Song,” the series’ main title theme featuring an unheard verse from the late Nipsey Hussle.

The series dramatizes the explosion of West Coast rap through characters from Snowfall, exploring the circumstances that helped turn Los Angeles’ sound into a worldwide phenomenon. The vocal version of “LA Theme Song” was revealed during the second episode.

Produced by Larrance “Rance” Dopson of 1500 Or Nothin’, the track was created with lyricist Jason “Problem” Martin as part of the series’ soundtrack of original songs. With the blessing of Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam, the creators selected a verse from Nipsey’s vault that reflects the “me against the world” and “David vs. Goliath” spirit found throughout the series.

“Simple ambition, feed family/Stack millions, be real, speak candidly,” spits Nipsey.

The accompanying Behind The Beat episode features Rance, Jason Martin and executive producer Malcolm Spellman discussing the song and its cultural influences. The episode also reveals that the Nipsey verse was originally earmarked for a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

“Behind The Beat: LA Theme Song ft. Nipsey Hussle” is available through FX Networks’ official YouTube channel.