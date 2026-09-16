True Religion brought the aughts back to New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 13, taking over Flyfish for “Iconography: That Was Then, This Is Now.” The event united icons from the era with artists, creators and cultural names shaping what comes next.

Dess Dior hit the stage, while Joey Bada$$ arrived fresh off his sold-out run at New York’s Blue Note. Fabolous also surprised attendees with an unannounced set before Ja Rule joined him at the DJ booth for “Ride for This.”

The night also connected to a piece of New York history. Twenty five years ago, Hpnotiq was preparing to sponsor Fabolous’ highly anticipated debut album Ghetto Fabolous at his September 11, 2001 release party. That celebration never happened. True Religion’s event brought that unfinished moment to life, with Hpnotiq behind the bar and Fab and Ja together in the same room.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: attends TRUE RELIGION PRESENTS ICONOGRAPHY: THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW. FOR NYFW at Flyfish Club on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for True Religion)

The gathering featured Fabolous, Ja Rule, Joey Bada$$, Dave East, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cash Cobain, Dess Dior, Davido, DJ Chron, Julez Smith, the Combs Twins, Fergie Baby, Trim, Jayda Cheaves, Shareef O’Neal, Shaqir O’Neal, Myles O’Neal, Azzy Milan, hip-hop collective 41 and Tyron Woodley, among others.

The event connected two generations through fashion, music and New York culture while revisiting an era that helped shape True Religion’s cultural identity.