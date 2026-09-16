Seven months of conflict with Iran have delivered a costly reality at gas stations across the United States. American consumers have collectively spent an additional $107 billion on gasoline and diesel since fighting began on February 28, 2026, according to a real-time tracker maintained by the Brown University Climate Solutions Lab.

Americans have collectively spent $107,000,000,000 more on gas and diesel during Trump's Iran war. pic.twitter.com/I8EI3IoYSZ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 16, 2026

The increase has reached far beyond the numbers glowing above the pump. Gasoline accounts for roughly $59 billion of the added expense, while diesel contributes another $48.6 billion. Spread across the country, households have absorbed an estimated $760 to $815 in cumulative fuel costs.

That kind of unexpected bill can reshape a family budget quickly. Lower- and middle-income households often have fewer options for cutting transportation costs, especially when commuting, school schedules and essential errands require regular driving. The extra expense leaves less money for groceries, rent, savings and other daily needs.

FUN FACT: At the end of Joe Biden's presidency, gas/Diesel prices were:



Sept. 2024: $3.21 / $3.56

Oct. 2024: $3.14 / $3.59

Nov. 2024: $3.05 / $3.52

Dec. 2024: $3.02 / $3.49



Gas/Diesel prices NOW, under trump:

Sept. 2026: $4.36 / $6.31



THAT is the shitty trump economy. pic.twitter.com/t9PLvtnDQy — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 16, 2026

Global oil prices surged above $100 per barrel as disruptions across the Middle East intensified. Those pressures moved rapidly into American retail markets, pushing the national average for regular gasoline to approximately $4.30 per gallon.

Diesel has created an even larger warning sign. The national average reached a record $6.27 per gallon as of September 15, while prices in parts of California climbed above $8. Every increase carries consequences throughout the economy because diesel powers the trucks, ships and equipment responsible for moving food and consumer goods.

As transportation companies spend more on fuel, those costs can travel through supply chains and eventually reach store shelves. That leaves consumers paying twice, first when filling their vehicles and again when buying groceries and household products.

The $107 billion total captures the direct fuel burden accumulated since the conflict began. Its broader economic impact is still unfolding as households reduce discretionary spending, dip into savings and adjust to energy prices that have turned an overseas crisis into a recurring expense at home.