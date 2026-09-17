The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, recognizing artists and music creators across the Latin music landscape.

This year’s Album Of The Year field highlights a broad range of genres, generations, countries of origin and artists. The nominees are Anitta for Equilibrivm, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso for Free Spirits, Jorge Drexler for Taracá, Silvana Estrada for Vendraìn Suaves Lluvias, Karol G for Tropicoqueta, Mon Laferte for Femme Fatale, Cariìn Leoìn for Muda, Milo J for La Vida Era Maìs Corta, Rawayana for ¿Doìnde Es El After? and Rosaliìa for Lux (Complete Works).

The Best New Artist category includes Delilah, FABIAN, Loulu Gilberto, Arath Herce, Macario Martiìnez, maye, Sofia Monroy, Kendall PenÞa, Dora Sanches, ARIA VEGA and Zeca Veloso.

“We are honored to present this year’s nominees for the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “These artists reflect the extraordinary diversity and constant evolution of Latin music, and our Academy continues to evolve in response to this dynamic, creative landscape. At the heart of our Awards Process are our members, whose participation and expertise ensure that the Latin GRAMMY® remains the benchmark for excellence in Latin music.”

Nominees were selected across 60 categories for recordings released during the eligibility period of June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026. Eligible songs must be new recordings and contain at least 60% lyric content in Spanish, Portuguese or a native regional language.

Final voting begins October 1, 2026, with active voting members of The Latin Recording Academy determining the winners. The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live on Univision November 12 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Record Of The Year

“Ha Ha” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” – Jorge Drexler

“Dime” – Silvana Estrada

“O Amor Nos Encontrou” – Loulu Gilberto

“Coleccionando Heridas” – Karol G & Marco Antonio Soliìs

“Femme Fatale” – Mon Laferte

“Desde Que Te Tengo” – Cariìn Leoìn

“NinÞo” – Milo J

“La Perla” – Rosalía Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia

“Alma” – Elena Rose

Album Of The Year

Equilibrivm – Anitta

Free Spirits – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Taracá – Jorge Drexler

Vendraìn Suaves Lluvias – Silvana Estrada

Tropicoqueta – Karol G

Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte

Muda – Cariìn Leoìn

La Vida Era Maìs Corta – Milo J

¿Doìnde Es El After? – Rawayana

Lux (Complete Works) – Rosaliìa

Song Of The Year

“Coleccionando Heridas” – Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Luis Miguel Gomez CastanÞo & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G & Marco Antonio Soliìs)

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” – Jorge Drexler & Diego Loìpez Crespo “Mauro”, songwriters (Jorge Drexler)

“Dime” – Silvana Estrada, songwriter (Silvana Estrada)

“Femme Fatale” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Hasta Jesuìs Tuvo Un Mal Diìa” – Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco”, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Featuring Sting)

“Humano” – Emmanuel BricenÞo, Juanes, Felipe Navia & Vivir Quintana, songwriters (Juanes & Vivir Quintana)

“La Perla” – Noah Goldstein, David Rodriìguez, Ryan Tedder, Rosaliìa & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosaliìa Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia)

“Mi Gran Amor” – Edgar Barrera, Becky G, Luis Miguel Goìmez CastanÞo, Manuel Lorente, Daniel Rondoìn & Carlos Santana, songwriters (Santana Featuring Becky G)

“Nilo” – Massimo Giovanardi & Zanna, songwriters (Zanna)

“Solifican12” – Santiago Alvarado, Milo J & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

Best New Artist

Delilah

FABIAN

Loulu Gilberto

Arath Herce

Macario Martiìnez

maye

Sofia Monroy

Kendall PenÞa

Dora Sanches

ARIA VEGA

Zeca Veloso