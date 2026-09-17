The 2026 NFL Melbourne Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams averaged 18.5 million viewers in the U.S. on Netflix, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel.
The historic matchup peaked at 21.3 million U.S. viewers between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. ET and ranks among the top three most-streamed Thursday prime-time NFL games.
The game also averaged 4.0 million viewers among adults ages 18-34, marking the highest non-Christmas streaming delivery for an NFL regular-season game. Globally, the matchup reached 21.7 million viewers across more than 200 countries and territories.
In Australia, 49ers-Rams became the most-watched NFL game ever in the country. The game also generated more than 340 million social impressions and 14.5 million engagements across Netflix and NFL social channels.
The first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Australia attracted an official attendance of 100,021 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, ranking seventh among the most-attended regular-season games in NFL history.