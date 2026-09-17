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SOURCE SPORTS: 49ers-Rams Draw 18.5 Million U.S. Viewers on Netflix

September 17, 2026
Shawn Grant

The 2026 NFL Melbourne Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams averaged 18.5 million viewers in the U.S. on Netflix, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

The historic matchup peaked at 21.3 million U.S. viewers between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. ET and ranks among the top three most-streamed Thursday prime-time NFL games.

The game also averaged 4.0 million viewers among adults ages 18-34, marking the highest non-Christmas streaming delivery for an NFL regular-season game. Globally, the matchup reached 21.7 million viewers across more than 200 countries and territories.

In Australia, 49ers-Rams became the most-watched NFL game ever in the country. The game also generated more than 340 million social impressions and 14.5 million engagements across Netflix and NFL social channels.

The first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Australia attracted an official attendance of 100,021 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, ranking seventh among the most-attended regular-season games in NFL history.

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