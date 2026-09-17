Anderson .Paak and Cordae are reuniting with “A Good Day,” the first single from their forthcoming collaborative album, Heavy Is the Crown, arriving October 23 via APESHIT + EMPIRE / Hi Level + Mass Appeal.

The track blends .Paak’s charismatic rap style with Cordae’s effortless flow as the pair trade witty bars. “A Good Day” draws from the classic “Lovely Day” and incorporates the energy of Fatman Scoop’s legendary adlibs, creating a nostalgic yet fresh sound.

The accompanying music video stars Jennifer Freeman and pays homage to the cult classic film Friday. .Paak and Cordae portray brothers competing for a love interest while highlighting their camaraderie.

The duo is also releasing an expanded physical collection for Heavy Is the Crown, including six retailer-exclusive vinyl products, an animated zoetrope edition for D2C, cassette and CD formats. The CD features a lenticular cover that transitions between the album artwork and an image of the pair fighting.

The collection is available at heavyisthecrown.net.