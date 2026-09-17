Grand Theft Auto has always understood that the music blasting through the speakers is almost as important as the cars you’re stealing.

For Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games is taking that relationship with music another step further.

Atlantic Records has announced a major partnership surrounding the highly anticipated game, assembling 34 exclusive new tracks designed specifically to capture the sound and energy of GTA VI’s Vice City and the larger fictional state of Leonida.

And the artist lineup is all over the musical map—in a good way.

Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Yung Lean, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Keith Richards, Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and French electronic music veteran Étienne de Crécy are among the artists contributing to the project.

Six singles from the soundtrack are being released ahead of the full project, giving fans their first taste of what Rockstar and Atlantic have planned before GTA VI officially arrives November 19.

The 34-song collection will launch alongside the game.

For longtime GTA players, music has never simply existed in the background.

From cruising through Los Santos listening to West Coast classics in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to the neon-soaked ’80s soundtrack of the original Vice City and the sprawling collection of Hip Hop, rock, electronic, reggae, pop and talk radio featured throughout GTA V, Rockstar’s fictional radio stations have become a cultural experience of their own.

Some players probably discovered as much music driving around GTA cities as they did listening to actual radio.

That’s what makes the Atlantic partnership particularly interesting.

Rather than relying exclusively on established records to establish the atmosphere of the game, GTA VI will have dozens of new songs tied directly to its world. With Vice City returning as the centerpiece and Leonida serving as Rockstar’s exaggerated interpretation of Florida, the soundtrack has plenty of territory to cover.

And judging from the initial roster, nobody is trying to stay inside one genre.

Travis Scott brings Hip Hop’s stadium-sized energy, PinkPantheress and Fred again.. represent two very different corners of contemporary electronic and dance music, Rauw Alejandro brings Latin music into the mix, Morgan Wallen provides country star power, while Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards gives the soundtrack some genuine rock-and-roll royalty.

Then there’s Yung Lean, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and Étienne de Crécy, further pushing the project toward the international and alternative scenes GTA has historically helped expose to massive audiences.

That eclectic approach isn’t accidental.

For decades, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has used its radio stations to introduce millions of players to genres, artists and subcultures they may never have encountered otherwise. A kid buying GTA for the missions could easily leave knowing something about ’80s new wave, dancehall, classic soul, underground Hip Hop or electronic music.

Now Atlantic Records is betting that relationship can work with new music too.

With 34 original tracks, six advance singles and one of the most anticipated video games ever made arriving on the same day, GTA VI isn’t simply looking for background music.

It’s building the soundtrack to Vice City before anybody even steals their first car.

Grand Theft Auto VI and its accompanying Atlantic Records soundtrack are scheduled to arrive November 19.