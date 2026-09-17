Audiomack has officially launched Audiomack Pro worldwide following a high-demand beta period, making the premium subscription available to all artists on the platform.

The monthly service gives creators additional tools designed to help them understand their audiences and grow their careers. Audiomack Pro includes advanced fan insights, expedited verification, priority customer support, immediate access to monetization, Audiomack Boost savings and the new Song Pulse feature.

Song Pulse provides artists with detailed insight into listener engagement throughout their tracks, helping identify the moments that connect most with fans. Those insights can then be used to develop promotional content for platforms including TikTok, Reels and Shorts.

Pro members also receive real-time play counts and expanded audience and engagement metrics, along with Audiomack’s orange verification badge and animated GIF avatar options. Artists gain immediate access to the Audiomack Monetization Program, bypassing standard eligibility requirements for eligible content.

Audiomack is also continuing to expand Connect, its direct-to-fan messaging feature available through the free Audiomack Creator App. The app offers unlimited uploads, detailed audience and performance insights and Promote, which automatically turns Audiomack milestones into shareable promotional assets.

Hundreds of thousands of messages have already been exchanged through Connect, averaging more than seven replies per message. Audiomack says its integrated approach addresses the “platform gap” by bringing music discovery, listening, audience development and direct fan engagement together.

“We’re drawing the shortest possible line between artists and fans,” said David Ponte, co-founder and CMO of Audiomack. “The fewer barriers between artists and fans, the better it is for everyone. We’re focused on helping artists build audiences and get their music heard around the world.”

Pro members also receive a 20% increase in listener reach through Audiomack Boost, along with location targeting designed to improve discovery.