Drake’s “FOMO” Film Returns to YouTube After Brief Disappearance

The fear of missing out is officially over. Drake’s hour-long “FOMO” film returned to his official YouTube channel on September 17, giving fans another chance to experience the ambitious visual project after its original livestream vanished from public view.

DRAKE



FEAR OF MISSING OUT

(FILM)



OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE 🚨



🔗: https://t.co/0U50sut61R pic.twitter.com/squVIqeAOL — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 17, 2026

Premiered September 15 across YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify, the self-funded “not-so-short film” was switched to private soon after airing. The move delivered exactly what the title promised as clips, track lists and screenshots circulated while the full production remained unavailable. Drake followed the same release pattern used for ICEMAN Episode 4, turning a temporary disappearance into another piece of the rollout.

Drake described “FOMO” as “self-funded surrealism” built around “making the absolute most of it all in one summer.” The film moves through his world in loose, fast-changing vignettes, capturing speedboat rides, workouts, pickleball games and appearances from Kevin Durant, Sexyy Red, Zack Bia, TV Gucci and Gordo. Toronto landmarks also receive their moment, including the convenience store from “Started From the Bottom” and The Real Jerk, where Drake and Rihanna filmed “Work.”

Music drives the experience. “FOMO” introduces nine new tracks and previews, including Drake and Don Toliver’s remix of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” PartyNextDoor, Loe Shimmy and Yeat also appear, with Yeat joining Drake on “Miss My Dawg.” Existing records from Habibti and Maid of Honour receive new visuals as well.

The film arrives after Drake’s three-album May takeover and points toward an even larger 2027, when he plans to launch a world tour featuring stadium dates.

Before the premiere, Drake shared the project’s central message with fans: “Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them. I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents…”

Now that “FOMO” is back, nobody has to miss it twice.