Jalen Brunson Launches Thirty Third Management Group

New York Knicks captain and 2026 NBA Champion and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and his family have launched Thirty Third Management Group, a family-owned brand advisory firm focused on managing Brunson’s off-court business and representing clients across professional sports, business and philanthropy.

The firm’s name references Brunson’s selection as the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. His family will lead the company, with Sandra Brunson serving as President after managing Jalen’s off-court business for eight years. Erica Brunson will serve as Director of Client Services, while Connor Cashaw takes on the role of Director of Business Development.

“My family has been with me every step of the way, and everything we do is rooted in trust,” said Jalen Brunson. “Thirty Third gives us the chance to take ownership of my off-court business, to build something that reflects who we are, and to do it together.”

Thirty Third will advise athletes, NIL talent, executives, entrepreneurs and charitable foundations on brand development, partnership strategy, business development and philanthropy. The firm will also prioritize women’s professional sports, with Erica Brunson leading that initiative.

“This firm was born from a belief that the most powerful brands are built on trust, purpose, and genuine human connection. As a family, we’ve had the privilege of supporting Jalen’s growth beyond basketball, and that experience inspired us to create an advisory platform that helps others do the same,” said Erica. “We are committed to helping our clients maximize opportunities, whether in professional sports, business, or philanthropy, and want to be a strategic partner that champions both success and significance.”

Thirty Third Management Group is currently evaluating new client relationships and brand partnerships.