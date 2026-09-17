The New York Knicks’ long-awaited championship celebration hit an unexpected snag before fans could even get through the door.

Madison Square Garden paused individual game ticket sales this week after a technical error sent prices soaring for the Knicks’ October 20 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. Some upper-level get-in prices climbed beyond $1,000, with secondary market listings reportedly reaching approximately $1,363.

EXCLUSIVE: The Knicks say they made a mistake with yesterday's eye-popping ticket prices. They've paused sales, there will be new prices, and they'll refund buyers the difference.



All details here: https://t.co/wnkyfbmnK8 — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) September 17, 2026

The numbers immediately frustrated longtime Knicks supporters, many of whom stayed loyal through decades of disappointing seasons and now feel shut out of the franchise’s biggest night in more than half a century.

The Knicks just announced they are suspending ticket sales, stating they made a "mistake" by charging exorbitant prices (in some cases, north of 400% increases).



"Our intention was never to overcharge our loyal fans," the release reads.



Those who have already paid will be… https://t.co/aYxd9GmVlZ pic.twitter.com/58Q3APpiG6 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 17, 2026

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. acknowledged the pricing mistake and announced that prices would be reset to last season’s levels with a standard 12 percent increase. Fans who purchased tickets at the inflated rates are expected to receive refunds. Individual ticket sales are scheduled to resume early next week.

Demand was already expected to be enormous. The Knicks will raise their first championship banner in 53 years after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games during the 2026 NBA Finals. Finals MVP Jalen Brunson will lead New York into its title defense as the franchise celebrates a moment generations of fans have waited to witness.

Philadelphia also arrives with one of the NBA’s most dramatic roster makeovers. LeBron James, now 41, will make his Sixers debut alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and former Celtics star Jaylen Brown. The star-heavy matchup gives the league a blockbuster stage for opening night.

The banner ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 7 p.m. tipoff on NBC and Peacock.

The pricing correction may ease some of the anger surrounding the rollout. Getting inside Madison Square Garden for this historic night will still require serious money, especially with a championship ceremony and LeBron’s Philadelphia debut sharing the same bill.