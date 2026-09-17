Ms. Rachel is putting serious money behind her advocacy for Palestinian children.

The children’s YouTube creator, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, announced that she will match Macklemore’s $1 million donation to humanitarian organizations serving Palestinians in Gaza. The rapper committed earnings from his Ed Sheeran tour appearances after being removed from the tour over his public support for Palestine.

Ms. Rachel announces she’s matching Macklemore’s $1 million donation in support of Palestine:



“I will match Macklemore's donation and I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza.



Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have… pic.twitter.com/i7VfTsHo0F — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 17, 2026

Accurso issued a direct challenge to other influential figures in entertainment.

“I will match Macklemore’s donation and I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza… We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ms Rachel is matching Macklemore’s $1 million donation and calling on every white celebrity to do the same “and speak out against the genocide in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/6KdJJvWAev — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) September 17, 2026

Macklemore’s contribution is being divided among six relief organizations: the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA and Anera. Accurso serves as a global ambassador for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a role she accepted in September 2025.

Her work with the organization has included highlighting the story of Rahaf, a 3-year-old girl from Gaza who lost both legs in an airstrike. Accurso helped share the child’s journey to the United States for medical treatment and prosthetics.

A Palestinian artist in Gaza paints a mural for Macklemore on the wall of a building destroyed by Israeli attacks, thanking him for his outspoken support for Palestine despite the pressure and consequences he faced. pic.twitter.com/ZFc6aZnB1O — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 17, 2026

The educator has repeatedly centered her advocacy on the developmental consequences of war, starvation and trauma. Accurso holds two master’s degrees in education and has two decades of experience in early childhood development. She has emphasized that severe trauma and malnutrition during the critical first three years of life can create permanent effects on brain development.

Her latest pledge follows reports that more than 20,000 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza. Her language drew praise from pro-Palestinian advocates and also generated debate over her decision to specifically call on wealthy white celebrities.

Accurso has faced accusations of promoting political propaganda. She has responded by stressing that her compassion extends across borders, pointing to meetings with families of Israeli hostages and her grief over Israeli children who have died. Her position remains clear: the suffering of children demands action, and celebrity platforms carry responsibility.