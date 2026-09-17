Actress Nia Long has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating her career in the Motion Pictures category.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Long with the star during an honorary tribute attended by fellow entertainers, filmmakers and industry figures.

Snoop Dogg and Graham King, producer of MICHAEL, served as guest speakers for the ceremony. Long’s MICHAEL co-star Larenz Tate was also among the distinguished guests celebrating the milestone.

The gathering included Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson, as well as Morris Chestnut, Tiffany Haddish, Mike Epps, Estelle, Courtney B. Vance, Daphne Wayans and Terrence Howard.

Long’s new Hollywood Walk of Fame star marks her recognition among the entertainment industry’s celebrated figures, with the honor specifically recognizing her contributions to motion pictures.