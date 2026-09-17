Tisha Campbell is opening up about a deeply personal discovery that has reshaped how she understands her own life.

During an appearance on Way Up with Angela Yee, the 57-year-old actress revealed that she was recently diagnosed with AuDHD, a combination of autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Actress Tisha Campbell, who played Gina on 'Martin,' was diagnosed with autism and ADHD at age 57 pic.twitter.com/uW4d4qTur5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 17, 2026

Campbell said her therapist encouraged her to pursue testing after recognizing patterns in her behavior and nervous system responses. The evaluation was extensive. She met with two separate specialists and completed 12 oral, written and question-and-answer assessments with each provider, totaling 24 tests.

The results identified Campbell as having Level 1 autism, a designation generally associated with people who live independently and may need support with social communication, sensory processing or adapting to change.

The diagnosis also helped Campbell recognize the energy she spent “masking” throughout her life. According to Campbell, staying “loud and funny” kept people from examining her behavior too closely. She also learned to conceal stimming and her sensitivity to certain sounds.

Campbell now understands acting and music as her “special interests,” giving her a new perspective on the creative passions that have shaped her career.

The revelation arrives alongside her memoir, The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love, released September 15. Campbell has spent decades advocating for autism awareness after her son, Xen, was diagnosed as a toddler.

Her own diagnosis came after the manuscript was completed, leaving this chapter of her personal journey outside the book. The timing gives the memoir an unexpected additional layer, since Campbell was writing about motherhood, autism and advocacy without yet knowing she was neurodivergent herself.

For Campbell, the results offered an explanation for experiences she had spent years navigating instinctively. She said learning she has AuDHD gave her a profound sense of clarity and allowed her to finally understand herself. After years of publicly fighting for her son and other families, Campbell now has language for her own story too.